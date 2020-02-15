Self styled PA to IT Minister KTR arrested by CCS police

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Central Crime Station (CCS) on Saturday arrested a self styled personal assistant (PA) of Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR), Minister of IT, Telangana.

The alleged cheater is identified as Nagaraju Budumuru who has been duping gullible public by posing himself as PA to the IT minister.

A CMD of a company had been cheated to the tune of Rs.3, 30,400/-. by one person who introduced himself as Tirupati, PA of KTR, Minister of IT, Telangana.

CCS sleuths informed that, conman had called the CMD and informed that Nagaraju Budumuru is a cricket player from Andhra Pradesh and he is selected for Under 25 World Cup to be held at England and also selected for 20:20 Sunrisers team.

He claimed that the selected candidate hails from poor family and he is in need of sponsorship for his cricket kit and for his tour. The logo of the company will be displayed on the cricket kit and will be handed over to Nagaraju through the IT Minister in his office.

Believing the version of the cheater, the CMD of the private firm transferred the amount to the bank account in the name of Nagaraju which was furnished by the caller.

Modus Operandi



The accused used to calls business houses and talks to the company MDs introducing himself as different Minister’s PA and ask for sponsoring of cricket kits to poor Andhra Ranji cricketer Nagaraju and cheated money from different companies. The accused was previously involved in many cases of AP and telangana. He previously played cricket in the Ranji trophies under 23 for Andhra Pradesh.