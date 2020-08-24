Selfie craze claims life of a youth at Musi River project

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 24th August 2020 5:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: Selfie craze claimed life of a youth in Nalgonda.

22-year-old P Sai accidentally fell into Musi River when he was trying to take selfie along with his friends in Bopparam of Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda district.

Sai was the resident of Shivaji nagar of Nakrekal in the district. Sai and his three friends had gone to Musi project to watch the water released from it following the lifting of gates two days ago.

Sai was trying to take selfie standing on the edge of Musi downstream, when he accidently fell into the river and was washed away.

His friends informed Kethepally police. After search operation, police found his body stuck between the rocks at a distance of half kilometre. The body was retrieved. Police registered a case and began investigations.

