‘Selfiee’ second trailer is out, teaser mentions boycott bollywood

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are raising the temperature high as their upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ is about to hit the theatres. Amid promotions all over the country, the makers of ‘Selfiee’ unveiled the second trailer of the film on Wednesday.

Fans already know that the film is a tussle between a superstar and a super fan. In the second trailer, the situation gets grimmer and the fight between Inspector Om Prakash (played by Emraan) and superstar Vijay (played by Akshay) takes an ugly turn involving their families.

Taking to Instagram Akshay posted the trailer with a caption, “Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo.. Dekhiye #SelfieeTrailer2. And watch #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb.”

Sharing the same trailer Emraan wrote, “Superstar ke saath #Selfiee nahi, panga le liya.

Watch #SelfieeTrailer2 Now. Aage ki story – only in cinemas, Feb 24.”

There’s another treat for the fans. In a new teaser of the movie, ‘Boycott Bollywood gets featured. ‘Boycott Bollywood’ is trending for quite some time on social media, as Bollywood is repeatedly attacked for diverse reasons.

Taking a hilarious stand on the burning subject, the teaser shows, when ‘Boycott Bollywood’ is mentioned by a producer, Akshay points fingers at himself suggesting if he were the reason or not. The producer in the teaser promptly replies to Akshay’s gesture, ‘No, Sir.’

‘Selfiee’ is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving License’, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake.

The film will also showcase the recreated version of the 90s hit song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, sung by Udit Narayan, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Akshay and Emraan have collaborated for the first time in ‘Selfiee’.