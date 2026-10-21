SEM court orders release of CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das

New Delhi: A special executive magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday, October 21, ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after the expiry of judicial custody in connection with the October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The two were produced before the SEM, where their sureties were also submitted during the proceedings.

The court directed them not to participate or call for a protest at Jantar Mantar until the time it remains a denotified protest site.

VIDEO | CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka has been brought to Mandir Marg police station after end of their judicial custody.#SauravDas #AshutoshRanka pic.twitter.com/pd1py0oHFq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

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Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site of Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds.

Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with their judicial custody, asking them to await the SEM court’s decision and approach the appellate court if their grievance persisted.