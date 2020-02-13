Seminar on Mysticism and Iranian Exhibition at MANUU

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Instructional Media Centre (IMC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University, in collaboration with Iran Culture House New Delhi, is organizing Seminar on Mysticism. The inaugural session of the seminar will be held on February 14, 10:30 a.m at IMC Preview Theatre. The curated Calligraphic works of Iranian Scholar, Dr Massoud Rabbani will also be exhibited on the occasion.

Dr. Mohammad Ali Rabbani, Cultural Counsellor, ICH, New Delhi and Prof. Mohd. Kazem Kohdoui, Yazd University, Iran will speak on “Significance of Mysticism in the historical perspective of India and Iran”. Dr Massoud Rabbani will discuss Islamic Calligraphy. Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar, MANUU will preside over.

According to Mr. Rizwan Ahmad, Director, IMC, the seminar will offer students a chance to complement their studies with activities related to culture and personal development and such initiatives may also strengthen cultural ties between two countries.

Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, and patron of the programme expressed his pleasure over the programme and extended best wishes for its success. Prof. Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, also congratulated the IMC team for this initiative and asked the students to take advantage of this unique collaboration.

The inaugural programme will be live webcast on (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3Pk-giWyCw) and for more updates visit website https://www.imcmanuu.com/.

In the meantime, Iranian Film Festival under the banner of cinema club “Cinematheque MANUU” will also start tomorrow afternoon. According to Mr. Md. Aamir Badr, Producer, IMC & programme coordinator, Iranian film “Dilbari” will be screened at 4.00 pm at IMC Preview Theatre and six more movies will be screened on Saturday and Sunday.

