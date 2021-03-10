Sena, JD(U) raise Delkar’s death issue, seek PM’s intervention

New Delhi, March 10 : Shiv Sena and Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday raised the alleged suicide case of Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to ensure strict action against officials in the administration involved in his harassment.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut raised the issue during Zero Hour, saying Delkar, who sat in Parliament for 35 years, had to die by suicide because he was being harassed by the administration and officers. “If you read his suicide note, you’ll find that he was harassed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator and officer.”

“MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government in Maharashtra has deputed ATS to probe the matter but I request the PM though this House that the local administration, SP, and Collector should be sacked and tried under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” Raut said.

JD(U) MP from Nalanda constituency, Kaushlendra Kumar, also raised the issue and said, “If the public representative is not safe then what can we expect from the administration. I request for the removal of the administrators behind the tragic incident with strict action against them.”

Delkar, 58, a seven-term MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found dead in a hotel in Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on February 22. Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday on a charge of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of the Lok Sabha MP. The FIR was registered after Delkar’s family members visited the Marine Drive police station and lodged a complaint. The police registered the case under the charge of abetment to suicide and provisions of the Atrocities Act.

The police had recovered a 15-page suicide note from Delkar’s hotel room which was written on his letterhead, the police said, adding the note mentioned some names.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday also announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the alleged suicide of Delkar.

Deshmukh said that in the state Assembly that Delkar’s suicide note stated that the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Kheda Patel was harassing the MP. Delkar’s wife and son met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Tuesday. Later, talking to reporters, his son Abhinav Delkar claimed Patel “left no stone unturned to humiliate” the deceased.

