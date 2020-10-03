Sena MP writes to Prez demanding CRPF cover for Hathras victim’s family

Mumbai, Oct 3 : Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding CRPF security cover for the family of the alleged victim of gang-rape in Hathras, who died on Tuesday at a government hospital in Delhi.

In her letter to Kovind, Chaturvedi highlighted that the brutality of the incident in Hathras and the abdication of responsibility of due process by the UP Police have shaken and shamed all.

She said, “In the history of humanity, people are accorded the dignity of a decent cremation, and family members are given a chance to bid adieu to their beloved ones. But on September 30, the nation saw the grief-stricken and sobbing family of the deceased being denied of a decent cremation as per Hindu rites, as the body was burnt in the middle of the night.”

She also alleged that the victim’s family is being held in “captivity” and being “threatened” by the officials in Hathras.

“The family members have also expressed their distrust towards the UP Police in carrying out a free and fair investigation. In that backdrop, I urge you to provide CRPF security cover to the victim’s family and ensure their safety,” the Rajya Sabha MP wrote.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi met the family members of the victim and assured them of justice.

They spoke to nine people, including the victim’s father, mother, brothers and sisters.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.