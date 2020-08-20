Send report on TS hiding COVID-19 cases: Former BJP chief to Guv Tamilisai

Ratna Chotrani

Hyderabad: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dr. K. Laxman on Thursday shot-off a letter to Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan asking her to send a report to the union government on the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Dr. Laxman alleged that the state government has been “hiding facts” about COVID-19 and that it has also been “misleading all the central government teams which visited the state”.

The former MLA requested the governor also congratulated Soundarajan for her proactive approach and initiatives being the constitutional head of the state. Dr. Laxman, reacting to the governor’s statement which censured the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, led by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), also alleged that the state has been “nonchalant” in protecting the lives of people.

“As the state government continues to be nonchalant and callous towards protecting the lives of people, your report to the union (government) will facilitate an intervention by weighing appropriate options,” Dr. Laxman stated, and further censured KCR by stating that the state government has been “showing criminal apathy towards containing COVID-19 “ in Telangana.

The former BJP chief also cited the joint report of two premier institutions of the nation, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), which on Wednesday (19 August) stated that there are about 2.6 lakh people infected with COVID-19 in Hyderabad.

“Whereas the government official figure till date for the entire state is 95,000. We have been stating right from the beginning that the TRS government has been hiding facts either by not testing enough or by suppressing and manipulating figures,” added Dr. Laxman.