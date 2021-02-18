Senegal receives first batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

By IANS|   Published: 18th February 2021 10:35 am IST

Dakar, Feb 18 : Senegal on Wednesday night received the first batch of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, First Lady Marieme Faye Sall, senior government officials, Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Xiao Han and representatives of the World Health Organization also attended the delivery ceremony at Blaise Diagne International Airport, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The first batch of 200,000 doses of vaccine were conveyed by a special flight of the national company Air Senegal from Beijing.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 18th February 2021 10:35 am IST
Back to top button