Senior BJD leader Pranab Das elected President of OCA

Cuttack: Senior BJD leader and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das was on Friday elected unopposed as the president of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

Immediately after taking charge Das, who is now general secretary (Organisation) of the ruling BJD, said he will work towards the all-around development of OCA and provide all help and assistance for the promotion of the game in Odisha.

Sanjay Behera, son of the longest-serving secretary of OCA Asirbad Behera, retained the post of secretary. All five office bearers of OCA, including treasurer Bikash Pradhan were elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Association during the day.

P C Pradhan of Angul district was elected as the Apex Council member.

Established in 1949, the OCA had been mostly headed by political leaders as its president with former chief minister Dr Harekrushna Mahatab occupying the post for nearly 27 years from 1949 to 1976.