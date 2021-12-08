Senior Congress leader Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao joins TRS

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao has joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi along with his followers in an event on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Narasimha Rao heaped praise on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by calling him the only leader in the state “There were many doubts when the state of Telangana came into existence. I had many doubts about KCR garu’s promises to the state. But all the work that did not happen in the last 50 years, happened in the last 5 years. KCR is a leader with potential,” he said.

He also made comments on his former party, Congress, and said that there is no idea as to who’s leading the party. “Instead of behaving like a responsible opposition, the Congress party is in a disarray. In contrast, CM KCR is working hard and the state is performing well in all sectors,” he remarked.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the TRS party has gained new energy with the joining of Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and his followers. “What Congress couldn’t do in 65 years, TRS did in 5 years. This was only possible with the spirited leadership of KCR,” he asserted.