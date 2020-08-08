Senior Congress leader Nandi Yellaiah dies of COVID-19

Sruthi Vibhavari

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Nandi Yellaiah died of COVID-19 on Saturday. He was a six-time member of Lok Sabha and served as the MP of Nagarkurnool constituency till 2019.

Yellaiah was admitted into the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on July 29. After tests, he was tested positive for COVID-19. After undergoing ten days of treatment, he breathed his last at 10:30 am on Saturday (August 8).

He was an undefeated candidate at the elections. He was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from Siddipet five times before he won as the MP from Nagarkurnool in 2014. He was also a member of Rajya Sabha twice.