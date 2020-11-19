Senior Congress leader recovers Ahmed Patel recovers, informs family

New Delhi: The health of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, on Wednesday the family informed that the Congress leader is significantly better.

Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz on twitter in a video informed that the Congress leader is much better and is reacting to the medicine said the doctors.

Mumtaz also asked the people to pray for her father’s speedy recovery. Several leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, have extended their wishes for Patel’s well-being.

Earlier on October 1, Ahmed Patel 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he contracted coronavirus and urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the novel coronavirus earlier.