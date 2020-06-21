Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao infected with COVID-19

Hyderabad: Senior Telangana Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumanth Rao has been infected with COVID-19.

He had been ill for the past two days and suffering from fever upon which he was shifted to a corporate hospital at Jubilee Hills. His test turn out to be positive. His family members also being tested and results are awaited,

presently they are in self-isolation.

Recently, on his birthday he was honored and also distributed hundreds of blankets to the poor and from the same day he was suffering from fever. During the lockdown he has also taken part in many protests across the state.