Senior Hina Khan’s salary for Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Going by the teasers, theme and list of contestants, it seems like Bigg Boss 16 has something really exciting in its store this season. Apart from the freshers, the show will also see some former BB contestants who will be playing the role of ‘seniors’ inside the house.

As per our sources, actress and Bigg Boss Hina Khan 11 contestant Hina Khan will be seen as one of the seniors inside BB 16. She herself ‘almost confirmed’ the same during one of her recent media interactions during Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. Watch the video below.

And now, fans are quite excited to know how much Hina Khan is going to get paid for her short stint in Bigg Boss 16. This is going to be her second-time entering as a senior. She had also appeared as ‘Toofani Senior’ along with Gauahar Kahn and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14. For that season, she got paid Rs 25L for her stint. Considering her popularity and previous fee, it is very likely that the actress is going to charge more than what she got before. However, the exact figure is yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, some of the confirmed participants who are set to enter Salman Khan’s show are — Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, rapper MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakre, among others.