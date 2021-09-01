Senior IPS officer Govind Singh assumes charge as ACB chief

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Govind Singh on Wednesday assumed charge as Director General , Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement Department, Telangana .

According to the sources, 1989 IPS batch officer Govind Singh Additional Director General of Police, CID has been placed in full additional charge of the posts of Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement Department since Senior IPS officer Purnachander Rao had attained superannuation last month.