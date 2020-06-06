Senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Moulana Qasmi passes away

New Delhi: Moulana Hamid Mohammed Khan sannounces with sadness the sad demise of Moulana Md. Rafique Qasmi , Senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Markaz New Delhi.

Moulana Hamid Mohammed Khan in a statement released to the press said that Moulana Md. Rafique Qasmi had passed away early hours of Saturday morning due to a massive heart attack on the way to Hospital. He was 75.

Maulana Rafique Qasmi hails from Gonda (Uttar Pradesh). He was Nazim e Ilaqa Bareilly and later became the Ameer e Halqa of Uttar Pradesh Zone.

During the tenure of Moulana Sirajul Hassan sahab, the then National President of JIH he worked as National Secretary Islami Moashra and continued to offer his services till the end of March-2019. He was presently a member of Majlis-e-Numaindgaan, (House of Representatives), as well as a member of Central Advisory council (Markazi Majlis-e-Shoora). He was executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board too.

Moulana Rafique Qasmi was a prolific speaker and had excellent relations with the Ulema of different schools of thought as well as the religious leaders of other communities. Almighty Allah had blessed Moulana with a commanding and charming personality, He had a very refined sense of humor.

Moulana Md. Rafique Qasmi is survived by his wife, four daughters and six sons.

Moulana Hamid Mohd. Khan prays to Almighty Allah for granting him forgiveness and blessing him with eternal Paradise.

