Senior Telangana activist Burgula Narsing Rao passes away

Hyderabad: Senior leader of the Telangana Armed struggle and a former member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Burgula Narsing Rao passed away this morning due to COVID-19 induced complications, reports said. He was 90 and was undergoing treatment for the virus in Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

Rao was the president of Nizam College Student Union from the All India Students’ Federation when Hyderabad state merged into the Indian union. He participated in the anti-Razakars’ movement, in the murky period that followed the merger.

Narsing Rao’s name features in the generation of activists from Telangana who saw it all—from Razakar’s movement, Police Action, Telangana Armed struggle, formation of Andhra Pradesh state, to the Telangana separatist movement and its resurgence after 2000.

Hailing from a village in the Mahbubnagar district, Narsing Rao was born into a political family. His uncle Burugula Ramakrishna Rao was the first Chief Minister of erstwhile Hyderabad State.