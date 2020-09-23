Senior Woman IPS officer’s Facebook account hacked

By SM BilalPublished: 23rd September 2020 11:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters continue to hack the Facebook accounts of police officials and even IPS officers are too becoming the target.

Additional Director-General of Police Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra has lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Station (CCS), against unknown persons for hacking her Facebook account.

She alleged that unknown persons have created the facebook account on her name and continue to send friend request to those persons who are in friend’s list.

In the recent times another IPS officer AV Ranganath, the Superintendent of Police Nalgonda’s Facebook account too was hacked by fraudters while former DG ML Kumawat has also become a target.

READ:  Telangana theater employees urge government to reopen theatres for sake of livelihoods
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM BilalPublished: 23rd September 2020 11:53 pm IST
Back to top button