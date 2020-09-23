Senior Woman IPS officer’s Facebook account hacked

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters continue to hack the Facebook accounts of police officials and even IPS officers are too becoming the target.

Additional Director-General of Police Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra has lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Station (CCS), against unknown persons for hacking her Facebook account.

She alleged that unknown persons have created the facebook account on her name and continue to send friend request to those persons who are in friend’s list.

In the recent times another IPS officer AV Ranganath, the Superintendent of Police Nalgonda’s Facebook account too was hacked by fraudters while former DG ML Kumawat has also become a target.