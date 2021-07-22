Sennheiser unveils new earphones in India

New Delhi: German audio brand Sennheiser on Thursday launched a new earphone –AIE 100 Pro — that comes in two variants for the Indian consumers.

IE 100 Pro wired is priced at Rs 9,900 and IE 100 Pro wireless is priced at Rs 11,900 and will be available on Amazon from July 26.

The IE 100 BT Connecter, priced at Rs 7,900, comes separately.

“We are elated to announce the launch of IE 100 Pro BT in India today. These earphones are meticulously crafted for musicians, sound engineers and DJs for precise monitoring sound for live stages, mixing, producing,” Sennheiser India’s Director, Professional Segment, Vipin Pungalia, said in a statement.

“The compact design combines a secure fit with excellent wearing comfort. Its robust construction from the connection to the cable duct is designed to be suitable for the rigors of stage use,” he added.

The Bluetooth connector features a built-in microphone, remote for call and music control, and a battery life of up to ten hours.

The IE 100 Pro features a low-profile mould and a reinforced ear-hook. A USB-C cable, which fully recharges the Bluetooth connector in 1.5 hrs is included, too.

“These earphones are also a perfect companion for audiophiles for daily use. We are looking forward to seeing how our customers in India respond to it,” Pungalia said.

While the IE 100 Pro retains the same transducer and frequency response of its predecessor, it is now fitted with the same connector type and clever stage-proof internal cable duct as the IE 400 Pro and IE 500 Pro.

The company said that the IE 100 PRO in-ears offer a natural, warm and utterly precise monitoring sound that allows you to fine-tune your performance with ease.