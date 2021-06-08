Sensation at CM camp office after two brothers attempt suicide

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Chief Minister’s camp office at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday after two brothers from the city today tried to commit suicide.

Alleging the harassement by the Pet Basheerabad Inspector in connection with the civil dispute, one brother tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol on him the other brother tried to commit suicide in front of the convoy of state Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. However the local police foiled their attempts and prevented them from committing the suicide.

Speaking on the media, they alleged that the CI was harassing them after conniving with a builder . The incident has created a sensation as it took place infront of the Pragathi Bhavan and flow of traffic was affected for a while.

However the Panjagutta police have whisked away them to police station.