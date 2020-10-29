Sensation in Nellore after helicopter lands sans permit

Nellore: A helicopter landed at a school in Rvuru village of Anantasagaram Mandal district without taking permission from aviation and local authorities. The incident has caused a sensation in the entire district.

Cine producer and former aviation officer Rama Koteswara rao and his family members came to the village to attend the marriage in the house of an NRI Janardhan Reddy in the chopper on October 27.

It was revealed that Rao had taken an NOC from the head master of the school to land the chopper on the open place in the school premises.

However, the Chopper flew off from the village after dropping the rao and his family members.

It was revealed that Rao used the chopper to bring a woman member of his family to the marriage as she was not well. On the other hand, the district administration has taken the incident seriously and are investigating into the matter.