Sensation in OU campus owing to a new grave

Hyderabad: The discovery of a new grave on the Osmania University campus led to a sense of fear among the students. However, the police reached the site immediately to initiate an inquiry.

This situation became normal when the police gave their clarification and submitted the report about the grave.

According to details, some students during their morning walk found a new grave and flowers over it near the engineering college’s ACH1 Hostel which created a sensation across the campus.

According to police report, some students and eyewitnesses saw a person burying his pet dog at the site a few days ago.

After the police clarification, the students and the university staff took a sigh of relief.