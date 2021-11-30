Sensation in OU campus owing to a new grave

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 30th November 2021 8:31 am IST
OU’S 81ST CONVOCATION TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 27
Osmania University

Hyderabad: The discovery of a new grave on the Osmania University campus led to a sense of fear among the students. However, the police reached the site immediately to initiate an inquiry.

This situation became normal when the police gave their clarification and submitted the report about the grave.

According to details, some students during their morning walk found a new grave and flowers over it near the engineering college’s ACH1 Hostel which created a sensation across the campus.

MS Education Academy

According to police report, some students and eyewitnesses saw a person burying his pet dog at the site a few days ago.

After the police clarification, the students and the university staff took a sigh of relief.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button