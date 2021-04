Hyderabad: A car was gutted in fire near Tarnaka metro station in the city on Friday. According to eye witnesses, flames began to come out of the car suddenly and engulfed the entire car within minutes.

However, those travelling in the car at the time of the accident escaped unhurt.

The fire department staff reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The incident led to traffic jam at Tarnaka for some time. Later the police cleared the traffic jam.