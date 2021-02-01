Sensex gains 400 points ahead of budget

By IANS|   Published: 1st February 2021 10:52 am IST

Mumbai, Feb 1 : The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 46,720.15, higher by 434.38 points or 0.94 per cent from its previous close.

It has touched an intra-day high of 46,777.56 and a low of 46,433.65 points so far.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,747.45, higher by 112.85 points or 0.83 per cent.

