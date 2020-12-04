Sensex hits 45,000 mark for first time ever (Ld)

Mumbai, Dec 4 : The BSE Sensex crossed the 45,000 mark for the first time ever, after the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the accommodative stance would continue for the rest of FY21 and revised the growth prospects.

Around 11.10 a.m., Sensex touched an all-time high of 45,033.19 points.

The Nifty50, also touched a fresh all-time high of 13,250.30 points.

In a video statement after the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) meet, Das said that the economic recovery has been faster than anticipated and the real GDP growth for FY21 is projected at (-)7.5 per cent, against the previous estimate of (-)9.5 per cent.

He attributed to the upward revision in GDP growth numbers to the current rate of recovery and vaccine hopes for Covid-19.

The MPC, however, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent in view of the elevated inflation rate.

Around 11.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 44,936.33, higher by 303.68 points or 0.68 per cent from its previous close of 44,632.65.

It opened at 44,665.91 and has touched an intra-day low of 44,665.91 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 13,221.30, higher by 87.40 points or 0.67 per cent from its previous close.

Source: IANS

