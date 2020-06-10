Sensex jumps over 200 pts in opening session; Nifty tops 10,100

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

After opening at 34,205.07, the 30-share index was trading 202.71 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 34,159.40.

Similarly, NSE Nifty advanced 55.15 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 10,101.80.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 413.89 points or 1.20 per cent lower at 33,956.69, and the broader Nifty ended 120.80 points or 1.19 per cent down at 10,046.65.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 490.81 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, market opened on a positive note as fresh foreign fund inflows and stock-specific gains led benchmarks higher.

On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains, while those in Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.60 per cent to USD 40.52 per barrel.

Source: PTI

