Sensex, Nifty climb new record highs

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices continued their record run on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex touched a fresh high of 52,836.31 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit an all-time high of 15,889.60 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and realty stocks.

Around 9.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,813.83, higher by 262.3 points or 0.50 per cent from its previous close of 52,551.53 points.

It opened at 52,751.83 and has touched an intra-day low of 52,671.29 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 15,875.05, higher by 63.20 points or 0.4 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel, while the losers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, SBI, Titan Company and L&T.