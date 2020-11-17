Sensex, Nifty close at record-high (2nd Ld)

Published: 17th November 2020 4:34 pm IST
Mumbai, Nov 17 : Indian equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the day with record closing highs on Tuesday after touching fresh intra-day highs.

Sensex ended at a record closing level of 43,952.71, higher by 314.73 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close of 43,637.98.

Earlier in the day it had touched an intra-day all-time high of 44,161.16 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at a record level of 12,874.20, higher by 93.95 points or 0.74 per cent from its previous close.

It touched an all-time high of 12,934.05 points earlier in the day.

The domestic market continued its bull run on Tuesday tracking a positive global trend after pharma giant Moderna announced that its vaccine has shown more than 94 per cent effectiveness in preliminary data from the company’s ongoing study.

Moderna on Monday said that its experimental vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, boosting hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-induced downturn.

On the Sensex, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were the top gainers while NTPC, HCL Technologies and ONGC were the major losers.

