Sensex, Nifty end flat after see-saw trade; RIL hits fresh peak

Posted By Qayam Published: 24th July 2020 4:06 pm IST
Sensex BSE

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a highly volatile session on Friday as a global equity selloff outweighed stock-specific gains on the indices.

After gyrating 487 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 11.57 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 38,128.90.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 21.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,194.15.

Axis Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries’ market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore-mark after its stock rallied over 4 per cent to scale its fresh peak.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were among the other gainers.

According to traders, despite the rally in index-heavyweight RIL, domestic markets turned volatile amid a selloff in global equities on escalating tensions between the US and China.

Earlier in the day, China ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to Washington’s decision to shut the Chinese mission in Houston, further straining the already tense bilateral ties.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo plunged up to 3.86 per cent.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading over 1 per cent lower in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.09 per cent to USD 43.77 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee slipped 8 paise to close at 74.83 against the US dollar.

Traders said a record spike in coronavirus cases in the country too weighed on domestic investor sentiment.

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 12,87,945 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.54 crore.

Source: PTI
Categories
Stock Market
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close