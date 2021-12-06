Sensex nosedives 949 points; Nifty tanks below 16,950

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 949 points on Monday as concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant in the country triggered a sell-off across sectors.

According to market experts, Indian shares fell as the country recorded more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus over the weekend.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent lower at 56,747.14. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slumped 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to 16,912.25.

“Indices started the day weak and selling intensified during afternoon trade with almost all sectoral indices ending in the red,” said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

As the Street awaits the RBI stance on interest rates, the Nifty sold off below 17,000-level as bears held upper hand on a day which saw no recovery, he said, adding that FII selling continued with no respite despite accumulation seen on Monday in high-quality financials by domestic investors.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with losses, while Seoul was positive.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 2.23 per cent to USD 71.44 per barrel.