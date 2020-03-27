Sensex rallies over 1,100 pts; Nifty tops 9,000 level

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 1,100 points in the opening session on Friday led by gains in banking stocks ahead of Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das’ address.

Positive cues from the global markets too enthused investor sentiment here.

The 30-share BSE barometer was trading 1,140.10 points or 3.81 percent higher at 31,086.87.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty zoomed 367.10 points, or 4.25 percent, to 9,008.55.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 20 percent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and M&M. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, TCS and Bajaj Auto were the top losers.

In the previous session, equity benchmarks surged for the third straight session, logging their best three-day gains in years, after the government’s much-awaited stimulus measures for coronavirus lockdown-hit segments lifted sentiments.

The BSE gauge surged 1,410.99 points or 4.94 percent to settle at 29,946.77; while the Nifty shot up 323.60 points or 3.89 percent to 8,641.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 484.78 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic stimulus to ease the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, investors are eyeing more sops from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, who is scheduled to address media at 1000 hours.

Domestic markets have been driven by optimism on USD 2 trillion packages to US economy and also in anticipation of an economic package by the RBI for the Indian economy.

Finance Minister’s package did not address the needs of the corporate sector, analysts said, adding that this would, perhaps, be followed by monetary stimulus by RBI along with forbearance on loan repayments.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul were trading on a positive note.

Stocks on Wall Street ended with firm gains in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 51 paise to 74.65 against the US dollar in the morning trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.87 percent to USD 26.57 per barrel.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 24,000. In India, around 700 Covid-19 cases have been reported so far.

Source: PTI

