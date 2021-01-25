Sensex sheds gains amid volatile trade

By IANS|   Published: 25th January 2021 10:39 am IST

Mumbai, Jan 25 : The key Indian equity indices pared initial gains on Monday morning and traded on a negative note.

Selling pressure was witnessed in oil and gas, energy and auto stocks. Buying in banking and finance stocks, however, curbed the losses.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,791.59, lower by 86.95 points or 0.18 per cent from its previous close of 48,878.54.

It opened at 49,253.68 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,263.15 and a low of 48,512.02 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,334.95, lower by 36.95 points or 0.26 per cent from its previous close.

READ:  Sensex breaches 50,000 for the first time

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Stock Market updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 25th January 2021 10:39 am IST
Back to top button