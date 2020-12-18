Sensex turns negative after touching 47,000 for first time

By IANS|   Published: 18th December 2020 10:05 am IST
Mumbai, Dec 18 : The BSE Sensex opened above the psychological mark of 47,000 for the first time on Friday. It, however, could not hold on to the gains and turned negative in the next few minutes.

It opened at an all-time high of 47,026.02 points.

Around 9.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 46,752.93, lower by 137.41 points or 0.29 per cent from its previous close of 46,890.34.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,696.75, higher by 43.95 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

Investors took to profit booking on Friday after the recent record run in the market.

Heavy selling was witnessed in banking, finance, metal and oil and gas stocks.

