Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty above 11,400

Mumbai, Aug 24 : The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 200 points.

Positive trends in the Asian markets supported the Indian indices. Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance and auto stocks of the domestic market.

Around 10.25 a.m, Sensex was trading at 38,655.46, higher by 220.74 points or 0.57 per cent from the previous close of 38,434.72.

It opened at 38,566.96 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,683.31 and a low of 38,545.76 points.

Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,442.40, higher by 70.80 points or 0.62 per cent from its previous close.

