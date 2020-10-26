Sensing MP bypolls’ defeat, BJP indulging in horse-trading: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 26 : A day after one of its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the Assembly to join the BJP, the Congress on Monday cried foul and alleged that the BJP was “indulging in horse-trading” after sensing its impending defeat in the November 3 bypolls.

“The BJP knows that they are going to lose the bypolls; so again, doing the same thing to remain in power in Madhya Pradesh. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has already said that they are making the democracy hallow and this is the latest example,” Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh told a press conference here.

Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi from Damoh on Sunday resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

Earlier this year, 22 Congress MLAs had resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, which led to the collapse of the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Three more Congress MLAs later resigned from the Assembly. Now, the latest blow to the Congress has come with the resignation of Rahul Lodhi.

The 28 Assembly segments in Madhya Pradesh will see by-elections on November 3.

Source: IANS

