Sensitise police that Indian Muslims are Indians; learn from Telangana: Ex SC judge

Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman, in a foreword to a report on the violence during last year’s Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivities, praised the Telangana police force as well as Telangana High Court for ensuring peace and harmony existed between Hindu and Muslim communities during the 2022 Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivities.

In a forward to a report called Routes of Wrath, written by the Citizens and Lawyers Initiative, which speaks about the violence that took place in April 2022 in several Indian states, Justice Nariman pointed out that there is an urgent need to sensitise ‘Indian Muslims’ to various state police forces.

“Given the preamble and the Fundamental Duties chapter of the Constitution of India, it is of primary importance to sensitise the police force in all the states of India to these constitutional values and fundamental duties of the citizens. This can be done by first informing them that Muslims situated in India are Indians,” Nariman wrote.

The report documents nine Indian states that reported widespread acts of hooliganism and violence. “In just three states, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, it has found that during these processions at least 100 persons from the minority community were injured and two killed,” the former SC judge wrote.

He stressed that Indian Muslims are not a homogenous group of people but are as Indian as the rest of the country.

“Once this basic fact is drilled into the police force in all the states, things could become much better. Also, some way must be found to stop political interference with the functioning of the police in all the states. All this should ensure a new beginning on the long and hard road to achieving fraternity, which alone ensures the dignity of every individual citizen,” Nariman wrote in the foreward.

Justice Nariman stated that India chose to be democratic and secular and rejected the British’s divide-and-rule policy.

“States have to maintain law and order in a neutral fashion without favouring any religious community. It also means that freedom of speech and expression alone leads to an orderly change of government by democratic means. Above all, the cardinal value of fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation is also highlighted in the preamble to the Constitution of India,” Justice Nariman said.