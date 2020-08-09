Separate emission norms for agri, construction machinery proposed

New Delhi, Aug 10 : The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to separate the emission norms for agricultural machinery, including tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters along with those for construction equipment vehicles.

The ministry has invited suggestions and comments from public and all the stakeholders on the draft notification within 30 days from the date of notification.

It has also proposed to change the nomenclature of emission norms from Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)-IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)-V to TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V for agricultural tractors and other equipments and CEV Stage-IV and CEV Stage-V for construction equipment vehicles.

In a statement, the ministry noted that this has been proposed to avoid any confusion, between the emission norms of other motor vehicles which have BS as the norm.

In another major development, the ministry said that it is considering the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, tractor manufacturers and agriculture associations to defer the implementation of the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) by one year to October 1, 2021.

Also for construction equipment vehicles, the applicability of next phase of emission norms are proposed to be applicable with effect from April 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.