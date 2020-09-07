Serial bride marries 8 senior citizens in 11 years, booked

Ghaziabad: A woman married with eight senior citizens in the span of 11 years, gained the trust of her husbands and then disappeared with cash and jewellery.

66-year-old Jugal Kishore, a construction contractor from Kavi Nagar was the latest prey of Monica Malik. Kishore who lost his wife a year ago married Monica who was 25 years younger than him, contacting her through a matrimonial agency.

But two months after the marriage, one morning, Kishore woke up to an empty house. Monica had decamped with all the jewellery in the closet and Rs 15 lakh in cash. In the CCTV footage he could see Monica leaving with a bag in her hand.

Times of India reported that Kishore alleged that when he contacted the Delhi-based agency, the owner threatened to frame him in a false case and also demanded Rs 20 lakh more. After hunting for Monica’s previous husband, Kishore came to know that he, too, had met the same fate as him. Surprisingly! The same matrimonial agency had fixed Monica’s previous marriage.

After preliminary investigation police revealed that Monica had married eight senior citizens in the past 10 years and fled with cash and jewellery after a few weeks. What is more surprising is that it was Khanna Vivah Kendra that had fixed the marriage every time.

Retired government employees and businessmen in Delhi-NCR were mostly the targets of Monica. The owner of the matrimonial agency disclosed to Kishore that Monica was now married to a retired judge in Delhi. However, she refused to give Monika’s address, rather threatened to file a false case against him.

On the complaint of Kishore, city police booked Monica, her family members and the agency owner under sections 420, 419, 380, 384, 388 and 120B of the IPC.