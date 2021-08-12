Serial burglar caught after attempting to sell stolen wares

Hyderabad: A serial thief was apprehended by officials of the police Task Force today as he was attempting to sell stolen property in Banjara Hills.

The accused, Mohammed Salman Khan (26), worked as a welder and desirous of more money, started committing house burglary offenses. He was arrest in 2015 and detained under the Preventive detention act as he had 13 criminal cases filed on him. Post his release from jail, he resumed burglary as a way to lead a luxurious life, said a press release from the Hyderabad police.

On August 8, Khan is alleged to have stolen gold and silver ornaments from a house in Banjara Hills. He also stole an I-phone 6 Plus from a car while the owner was asleep. Later, on the same day, he stole a Passion Bike in the area of Rajendra Nagar and fled from the spot with the stolen bike.

The west zone Task Force team apprehended the accused today as he was attempting to sell the stolen wares. The police recovered all the stolen items which amounted to Rs 3,60,000 from his possession.

The arrested accused and the recovered property was handed over to the Station House Officer, in the Banjara Hills Police Station for further investigation.