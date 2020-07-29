Serial killer ‘Doctor’ who jumped parole arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, July 29 : The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a serial killer Dr Devender Kumar Sharma, 62, resident of Purreni, Aligarh, U.P. Sharma was absconding after he jumped parole.

He was convicted in several cases of kidnapping-cum-murder of truck and taxi drivers. He jumped parole while serving sentence in a murder case of Jaipur. He was presently wanted in a case of Rajasthan Prisons Act, 2015 registered at Lalkothi, Jaipur.

“The serial killer Devender Kumar Sharma serving life sentence in Central Jail, Jaipur in a murder case of Jaipur had come out on parole for 20 days from Jaipur jail in the month of January but didn’t return after the completion of parole period and was secretly residing in the area of Baprola, Delhi,” said Rakesh Paweriya, DCP Crime.

In the year 1994, Bharat Fuel Company had floated the scheme of distributing gas dealership in which Sharma had invested Rs 11 lakh. Thousands of individuals who had invested in the company felt cheated after the company suddenly vanished. Sharma suffered severe financial crisis due to loss of investment and started running a fake gas agency of Bharat Petroleum in Chhara village, Aligarh, U.P in the year 1995.

Initially, he started bringing cooking gas cylinders from Lucknow but it was getting tough for him to travel from Aligarh to Lucknow. During those days, he came in contact with persons identified as Raj, Udaiveer and Vedveer, residents of nearby village Dalalpur, who used to commit theft and robbery. These persons started robbing trucks carrying LPG cylinders by murdering the driver and after getting the truck unloaded in the fake gas agency of Devender Sharma, his accomplices used to get the robbed truck dismantled in Meerut. After one and half year he was arrested for running fake gas agency.

According to police, after suffering huge financing loss in the year 1994, Devender Sharma got involved in inter-state illegal kidney transplant racket in Jaipur, Ballabhgarh, Gurgaon and other places. He was involved in criminal cases registered at the three places regarding illegal kidney transplant.

He was arrested along with several doctors in the year 2004 in Gurgaon Kidney racket case. From 1994 to 2004, he got more than 125 kidney transplants done illegally for which he got Rs 5-7 Lakh per case.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.