Serial killer involved in 16 murders arrested by task force police

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s task force on Tuesday arrested a serial killer who is allegedly involved in a series of murders of women.

Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar said that the accused Maina Ramulu is a notorious criminal and has been involved in several offences.

According to police, the accused is involved in 16 cases of murders and four cases of property theft. “He has been jailed 21 times before and was also sentenced to life imprisonment. He was, however, released from Central prison Cherlapally on 31 July 2020,” police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the accused is having a habit of consuming toddy, liquor, and move in nearby toddy compound, wine shops with evil intention to target single women and trap them by offering money for sexual desire.

“After consuming liquor or toddy with him, he will sexually exploit them and kill them by way of strangulation or by way of throwing a boulder and commit theft of valuable items from the deceased,” said the statement.