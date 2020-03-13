Services of tainted wakf board employee terminated

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A day after Mohammed Azher. Khan, a junior assistant working in the Telangana State Wakf Board office in Haj House was caught red handed by the ACB sleuths, the Chief executive officer wakf board has terminated his services.

On Thursday, ACB arrested junior assistant while accepting a bribe 4000 bribe at his office from Syed Moinuddin of Old Malakpet.

Khan who was a temporary employee (working on consolidated basis) demanded the bribe for furnishing information to Moinuddin under RTI Act.

ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the possession of Khan as his hands proved positive in the chemical test.

Soon after the ACB action, the CEO Wakf Board issued service termination order for Mohammed Azher Khan.