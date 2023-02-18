Sessions court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1997 Rohtak blast case

He is lodged in Rajasthan's Ajmer Central Jail in the 1996 Sonipat Bomb Blast case

Abdul Karim Tunda
Rohtak: A sessions court in Haryana’s Rohtak acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, who was considered to be a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, in the Rohtak 1997 twin bomb blast case on the grounds of lack of evidence in the case.

Court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajkumar Yadav pronounced the verdict.

Tunda, lodged in Ajmer Central Jail, was produced through video conferencing in the court.

He is lodged in Rajasthan’s Ajmer Central Jail in the 1996 Sonipat Bomb Blast case. He is convicted and serving life imprisonment in the case. However, Tunda was acquitted in the 1997 Panipat bomb blast.

“There were two cases against him. The court acquitted him in both. Police couldn’t prove any of the allegations they had levelled against him. These blasts took place in 1997,” said Vineet Verma, Abdul Karim Tunda’s lawyer.

In 1997, the first blast took place in the vegetable market and the second blast on Qila Road Lal Masjid, in which seven-eight people were injured.

Tunda, who was arrested from the Nepal border in 2013, was taken by the Rohtak Police on a production warrant from the Delhi Police and since then the hearing in the case was going on in court.

