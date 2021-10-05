Set up bullet train from Hyderabad to Vijaywada: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: The general manager of the South-Central Railway (SCR) and member of Parliament from Nalgonda seat N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday convened a meeting at Rail Nilayam. Reddy demanded the Centre to establish a bullet train from Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Nakrekal, Suryapet, and Kodad, as he said it will boost the economies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that as envisioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, a rail coach must be immediately sanctioned at Kazipet. To honour commitments, the central government must set up a manufacturing plant in Kazipet because in 2021 the railways have imported 60,000 imported wheels and 4,000 axles, he added.

“This manufacturing facility will create employment for the youth and spur industrial growth due to ancillary units. The railways should also consider a Vande Bharat railway coach production unit as a part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme Uttam expressed,” the Nalgonda Lok Sabha MP stated.



Uttam Kumar also urged the central government to upgrade the Nalgonda and Miryalaguda railway stations and further said that the Indian railways should provide more freight trains during the paddy procurement season to enable quick evacuation of paddy by Food Corporation of India.