Set up University of Hyderabad campuses in Warangal, Karimnagar: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: The vice chairman of Telangana Planning Commission Board Vinod Kumar wrote a letter to central minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to set up satellite campuses of the University of Hyderabad in Warangal and Karimnagar districts to provide better educational facilities to the young students of these districts.

Vinod Kumar stated in his letter to the Central Minister that the All India OBC Students have made a representation to the Government of Telangana regarding setting up these campuses. “The socio-economically backward students would benefit from these campus facilities,” Kumar said.

“Andhra Pradesh was established on the linguistic basis disregarding the sentiments of Telangana people. The Andhra rulers deprived the people of Telangana from education. Since 1969 the Telangana movement was started and many students laid their lives for the cause of a separate Telangana State”, Kumar said.

Kumar added in his letter that the purpose of setting up of the University of Hyderabad campuses in both these districts is to provide educational facilities in rural areas. The young students of ST, SC, OBC, Muslims and women are backward in the educational field in Telangana.

“It is the responsibility of the University of Hyderabad to fulfil the educational requirements of rural Telangana areas. The Central Government must take initiative in this regard to set up the campuses in Warangal and Karimnagar districts to enable students hailing from far off areas to benefit,” the letter said.