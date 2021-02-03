Sets of Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan catch fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out on the sets of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush.

Prabhas took to his social media today to announce that his much-awaited film ‘Adipurush’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, has gone on the floors today.

However, according to latest media reports, a level 2 fire broke out on the film’s sets at around 4 pm. Reportedly, around 50-60 people were present when the incident took place at Film City in Goregaon.

One of the Twitter users posted a video ,

According to Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “It happened due to short circuit and the entire chroma set up went into ashes. However, it eventually came under control and no casualties have been reported. Om Raut and his entire team are safe.”

“The situation is under control now. Thankfully, all fire safety measures were in place on the set. A fire brigade was spotted on the sets within minutes of the fire and took the situation under their control. By god’s grace, no causalities have been reported,” the source added. Apparently, Prabhas and Saif were not a part of this shoot.

The film is gearing up for an Independence Day 2022 release.