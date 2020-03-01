Seven chargesheeted in fake sports certificate case in Kashmir

A+ A-

Srinagar: The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday produced a chargesheet in a case pertaining to illegal appointments made in the Physical Education Department (PET), Budgam.

During the course of investigation, it was established that seven candidates had managed their selection on the basis of fake national sports certificates, purportedly issued by various sports federations of India.

The accused include Mohammad Shafi Parray of Budgam, Javid Ahmad Akhoon of Beerwah, Maqsood Ali War of Beerwah, Agha Syed Mehmood of Budgam, Nisar Ahmad Rather of Budgam, Mohammad Ayoub Raina of Hassipora and Ghulam Jeelani Shah of Pulwama.

During investigation, all certificates produced by the accused have been found fake and accordingly charges have been pressed against them in the court.

On the basis of the investigation conducted by the Crime Branch, the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, has cancelled 14 such appointments, including those of the seven accused in the case.