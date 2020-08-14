Seven corona warriors invited by Delhi CM for I-Day event

New Delhi, Aug 15 : The Arvind Kejriwal government has specially invited seven corona warriors, who had risked their lives to help Covid patients, to an event to be held at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

The Delhi government has sent special invites to these corona warriors for the Independence Day programme in appreciation of the work.

The corona warriors will represent the people working in their fields during the event to be held on August 15.

Among the invites is Rajeev Singh Parihar, ADM ,Central District. He was the nodal officer on Covid duty. He was responsible for the movement of migrants to other states through buses and trains.

He was also responsible for shifting the migrants to hunger relief centres and was in-charge of supervising the provision of food and all other amenities to migrants staying there.

Hirdesh Kumar is a resident of Dwarka and was posted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Covid duty. During his duty, he was made the in-charge for the flu and testing clinic at the RGSSH.

Another invitee is Sonu who started his duty as a nursing officer on April 2 in the Covid ward of the LNJP Hospital. After his second round of duty, he himself tested positive for Covid-19 on May 31. He was under home quarantine for around 17 days. But that did not stop him from serving people as he was back on duty immediately after recovering.

Delhi Police constable Pradeep Chauhan is also among the invitees who is currently serving as a wireless operator in the Central Secretariat. He has been serving in the police department for the past 10 years. He was infected with Covid-19, but joined duty as soon as he recovered.

Tej Bahadur is a CATS ambulance driver at the GTB Hospital. He was on the duty of transporting Covid positive patients to the hospital. During the process, he had to be in close contact with the patients and sometimes even lifted them up.

Another invitee is Dina Nath Yadav who is a civil defense volunteer (CDV) in East Delhi. He was on the duty of distributing food to the poor at a hunger relief centre during the lockdown. During duty, he also got infected with Covid-19.

Ashok Kumar is a supervisor of sanitation workers in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and is serving in the DEMS department.

