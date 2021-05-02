Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 2nd May 2021 3:57 pm IST
Chandigarh: To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced the decision to impose “complete lockdown” in a tweet.

Earlier, the government had ordered weekend lockdown in nine districts — Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — that would end at 5 am on Monday.

Haryana had reported 13,588 new Covid cases and 125 fatalities on Saturda.

